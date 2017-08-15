Stuntwoman Killed On Set of Movie After Losing Control Of The Ducati She Was Riding

Related Stories The stuntwoman who was killed on the set of the upcoming Deadpool sequel has been identified as a professional motorcycle racer from New York.



Joi 'SJ' Harris lost control of her bike while filming a sequence for the movie shortly after 8am on Monday, causing her to ram the bike into the glass-enclosed lobby of the Shaw Tower in Vancouver.



Harris was the first African-American woman to be licensed in the sport of professional road racing, according to TMZ.



It was Harris' first film as a stunt driver. She died at the scene.

