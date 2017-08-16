 

She Was Spitting Blood In My Face...Chris Brown Recalls The Night He Assaulted Rihanna
 
16-Aug-2017  
Chris Brown has opened up about the night he assaulted ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. The rapper, 28, spoke about the incident in a new clip for his documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, where he described how things took a turn for the worse after he came clean about his sexual past with a woman who once worked for him.


Chris claimed that the confession came as a shock to the Barbadian singer, 29, after he had previously told her they were never romantically involved - causing their relationship to tun violent. 
 
 

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :   



 
 

