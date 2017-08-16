Mel B Opens Up About Being a Single Mom Again After Nasty Split

Related Stories Melanie “Mel B” Brown says she’s adjusting to life as a single mom again, nearly six months after her nasty split from husband Stephen Belafonte.



“My kids are great. [They’re] 18, 10 and 5,” the America’s Got Talent judge told reporters after a taping of the show.

