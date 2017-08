Related Stories The son of the late singer Natalie Cole has passed away.



Robert Yancy was found dad inside his San Fernando Valley apartment on Monday by a friend who was concerned about the fact that he had not heard from the young man for a few days.



He was just 39, and his death comes 20 months after the loss of his mother in December of 2015.



Robert was also the grandson of legendary jazz singer Nat King Cole, and an accomplished drummer in his own right who worked in the music industry.

