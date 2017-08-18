Rooney’s Wife Expecting Fourth Child

Related Stories Coleen Rooney has announced she's pregnant with her and husband Wayne's fourth child.



The fashion designer, 31, shared her exciting baby news via Twitter on Friday morning, following weeks of speculation that a new arrival could be on the way.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: The Sun Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.