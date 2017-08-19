Related Stories THESE incredible images reveal Indonesia’s tree-dwelling cannibal tribe who had no idea other people existed until the 1970s.



The pictures show the Korowai people of West Papua in Indonesia building their treehouses, marching off to hunt and carrying their children in huge nets over their shoulders.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.