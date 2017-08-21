Student Sets Up The UK's First African Print Bikini Range

Related Stories A student has set up the UK's first African print bikini line from the living room of her student digs at Loughborough University, and her debut range is already a sell out.



Jessica Bema Asare, 19, was born in Milton Keynes and moved to Ghana when she was seven, returning to the UK in 2015 to study Computing and Management.



Using money awarded by her university for topping her course academically in the first year, she decided to set up a business that would combine her love of fashion with promoting prints from Africa to the UK and rest of the world.



'Moving to Ghana and attending a very Pro-African secondary school made me appreciate my culture and relate to my Ghanaian name Bema more,' she told FEMAIL.













