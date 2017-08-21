Jay-Z Finally Talks About That Infamous Elevator Fight With Sister-In-Law

|
Jay-Z insists he's only ever had one argument with Solange Knowles.
The 47-year-old rapper was famously caught on camera rowing with his sister-in-law in an elevator after the Met Gala in 2014.
But the 99 Problems hit-maker - who has daughter Blue Ivy, five, and twins Rumi and Sir, two months, with wife Beyoncé - insists the incident was not typical of their relationship.
He said: 'We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain't nothing.
