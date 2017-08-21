Prez Trump Looks At The Sun Without Glasses During The Eclipse

Related Stories The total eclipse of the sun on Monday was a family affair for President Trump, who viewed the the action from the terrace of the White House alongside First Lady Melania and their son Barron.



President Trump also invited a few co-workers along for the event, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his daughter Ivanka also joining the group.



In his initial excitement however, President Trump made the mistake at looking up at the sun without glasses, and quickly cast his eyes down as he was blinded by the light.











