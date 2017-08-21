Why You've Been Eating Avocados The Wrong Way And Throwing Away The Most Important Part

Related Stories Multiple scientific studies have linked avocados with health benefits ranging from anti-ageing to warding off cancer.



But new research suggests we're eating them all wrong - and throwing out part of it that's a 'gold mine' of powerful protective nutrients.



In the first study of its kind, scientists have discovered that the seed husks - which are usually discarded along with the seed - are rich in medicinal compounds that could prevent the growth of malignant tumours and the build-up of fat inside our arteries.

dailymail.co.uk







