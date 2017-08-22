Angola To Vote To Replace Long-Serving President Dos Santos

President Jose Eduardo dos Santos Related Stories Angolans are preparing to go to the polls to choose a new president. But although the country's long-serving leader is standing down, he and his family do not seem ready to give up power.



President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, 74, has been president of Angola since September 1979 - a total of 38 years.