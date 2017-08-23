What’s Cooking: Wizkid And Nicki Minaj Get Together

|
Nigerian music star and Trinidadian-born American rapper and singer, Nicki Minaj got the internet buzzing after they both shared photos of them together.
There are rumours the two are working on a project. Before their meeting, the two seemed to have taken a liking to each other.
For some time now, the two artistes have been liking or commenting on each other's photos on Instagram.
Just when fans thought their friendship was just limited social media, they both shared the same photo, chilling on couch, on their Instagram handles.
Fans quickly trooped to Nicki Minaj's post to comment on her photo. Wizkid on the other hand blocked fans from commenting on the post.
