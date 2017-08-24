UN Warns Of 'Alarming' Levels Of Racism In USA And Urges Trump To Condemn White Supremacists

Related Stories A top United Nations body on racial discrimination has taken the unusual step of urging the US to 'unequivocally and unconditionally' reject racist hate speech and crimes after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Its chairwoman called for President Donald Trump to take the lead.







