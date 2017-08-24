Mayweather Says He's Ready To Place A $5m Bet On Himself To Win The Fight Against McGregor

Related Stories Floyd Mayweather is preparing to put the biggest bet of his life on his certainty that he will defy an extravagant prediction from Conor McGregor's boss, Dana White.



The head of the leading mixed martial arts operation boldly announced: 'Conor will become the greatest combat sportsman of all time by beating the great Mayweather on Saturday night'.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.