Beautiful 25-Yr-Old Woman Killed And Eaten By Cannibals In South Africa

This is believed to be the victim of five cannibals who were arrested after the brutal rape and murder of a young woman whose flesh was then eaten in a scandal that is rocking South Africa.



Zanele Hlatshwayo, 25, is thought to be the woman who was murdered and cut up before her flesh was shared around neighbours in an unfolding cannibal saga in Estcourt, a town in the uThukela District of KwaZulu-Natal Province.



More than 300 people in surrounding villages have so far admitted to knowingly eating human flesh, and at the home of one of the arrested men eight human ears were found in a cooking pot.



Many villagers have come forward to report relatives and friends missing leading to police fear there could be many more victims.