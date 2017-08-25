Clashes Over Guru Rape Verdict Kill 12

Related Stories At least 12 people have been killed in violent protests over the rape conviction of a popular religious leader in north India.



The victims are believed to be Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers. Angry supporters are rampaging through Panchkula town, near Chandigarh.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.