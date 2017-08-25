 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201708   >   'I Want To Look Like A Sex Doll’ - Plastic Surgery-Obsessed Woman





'I Want To Look Like A Sex Doll’ - Plastic Surgery-Obsessed Woman
 
<< Prev  |  
 
25-Aug-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Plastic surgeons have refused to operate on a woman who is determined to totally transform herself into a living sex doll.

Alicia Amira, 27, from Copenhagen, Denmark, originally met with doctors on the E! reality show Botched in order to have her breasts repaired after a poorly-performed implant procedure left her with a hard boob. 
 
 

Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :   



Source: Dailymail
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 