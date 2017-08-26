15 Celebrity Couples Who Met On Movie Sets Before Falling In Love

Related Stories I’m a total sucker for a good love story.



Whether they played fictional romantic pairs onscreen or not, it’s heartwarming to see affection blossom between actors and entertainers when the cameras stop rolling. And for the couples below, each movie or TV show is essentially a time capsule of the moment they felt that first spark together.



Sure, some of them waited a bit before making their moves, but that doesn’t make the costars’ love stories any less adorable. While most of us probably try not to mix business and pleasure, the pairs below just couldn’t help but be drawn to each other.



Whether it was the rocky reunions between Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor or how we all seemed to be along for the ride while Blake Shelton wooed Gwen Stefani on The Voice, they’ve all pulled on our heartstrings over the years.