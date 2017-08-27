Living The Life! Mayweather Parties In Style At His Strip Club 

Related Stories After beating Conor McGregor in one of the most highly anticipated fights ever, Floyd Mayweather celebrated in style at his own strip club in Las Vegas.



The American, who stopped UFC star McGregor in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena, drove himself to the party venue in a brand new stylish red 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible, worth $3million.



Mayweather is set to pocket a staggering $350million for the fight with McGregor in Vegas and it comes as no surprise that the Money Man threw the most extravagant after party going.



















Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.