Chelsea 2-0 Everton

If Antonio Conte's view that he has not been allowed to recruit sufficiently this summer needed underlining ahead of deadline day on Thursday then this Chelsea performance will not help him.



So complete a victory was this, so perfectly executed, that it was at times like watching Chelsea from last season. You could be fooled in to thinking that they do not need anybody else.



This was not the Chelsea that lost so haphazardly here to Burnley on opening day and it was not the Chelsea that won against the odds and against the flow of the game against Tottenham at Wembley a week ago.