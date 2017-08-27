Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Related Stories Liverpool were magnificent. That needs to be said before the Arsenal inquest starts, because it is going to be long and painful and on a day like this it is all too easy to forget the winners.



So, Liverpool: outstanding. Joe Gomez: superb. Emre Can: immense. Roberto Firmino: brilliant. Mohamed Salah: electric. Sadio Mane: a joy to watch. One could go through the whole team individually and rave over what they each brought to this display. But Arsenal? Good heavens, where do you start?



They try to be fair, ex-players. A lot of them are not so far from the dressing-room that they relish delivering criticism. They know what it was like to have a bad day. They know a good footballer doesn't need to be told when it has all gone wrong.



