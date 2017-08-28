 

Jehovah's Witnesses Attacked With Toxic Gas In Angola
 
28-Aug-2017  
More than 400 witnesses passed out, of the 7000 attendees according to the angolan press, when they breathe toxic gas.

Abraham Kituxi, one of the eyewitnesses, revealed that one of the first people to go wrong and fell unconscious was a sister-in-law, that is to say, was immediately transferred to the municipal hospital, where he was assisted. "before, she had been told that she felt uncomfortable with an unpleasant smell and I assumed it would have been from some trash from solid waste trucks that passed near the temple", revealed.

However, when he fainted, he did not take very seriously, judging that it is one of those crises that afflict him when he inhales some very active odor, and regardless of chemical composition, he easily recovers.
 
 

