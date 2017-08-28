'You Are Free To Kill The Idiots': Duterte Tells Police They Can Shoot ANYONE Who Resists Arrest

Related Stories Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told police on Monday they were free to kill 'idiots' who violently resist arrest, two days after the funeral of a boy who was gunned down and left next to a pigsty by anti-drugs officers.



Duterte was delivering a prepared speech at the Hero's Cemetery on the outskirts of Manila and veered off-script to address impromptu comments from Jovie Espenido - the police chief of a town in the south where the mayor was killed in a raid.











