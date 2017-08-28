Facebook Founder Welcomes Second Daughter

Related Stories Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has given birth to their second daughter.



Chan gave birth this month and the couple named the baby girl August.



The Facebook CEO shared news of the birth on Monday with an open letter and a touching photo of their daughter Max playing with her new sister.



'Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast,' Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

