Woman Selling Bread on Street Becomes Top Model After Photobombing Shoot

Related Stories Olajumoke Orisaguna, a 27-year-old from Nigeria, went from selling bread on the streets of the city of Lagos to becoming a signed model in the most unexpected way.



Like a fairy tale, the young woman was selling bread when international photographer Ty Bello was shooting with English rapper Tinie Tempah, on that same street in the African city. Unintentionally, Orisaguna came out in one of the images shot.

