Princess Sofia And Prince Carl Philip Welcome New Royal Baby

|
|
|
|
|
Congratulations, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip!
The Swedish royal couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth of their second child.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
People >>>
:
|Source: People
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|