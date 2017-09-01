Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million To Harvey Relief Efforts...Defends Pas. Joel Osteen

Related Stories Tyler Perry is the latest celebrity to chip in with a substantial donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



The writer, actor and director posted a video to his Facebook page Thursday in which he announced he plans to give $1 million to help those in need in Houston.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.