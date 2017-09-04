 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201709   >   Man Dies From Burns After Running Into Fire At Burning Man Festival





Man Dies From Burns After Running Into Fire At Burning Man Festival
 
<< Prev  |  
 
04-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
A man's died after running into a fire at the Burning Man Festival in the US state of Nevada.

Authorities say Aaron Mitchell broke through a security perimeter on Saturday during the "Man" burn event.
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: BBC
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 