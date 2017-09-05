Michael Jackson’s Son Admits He Didn’t Inherit His Father’s Talent As He ‘Can’t Sing Or Dance’

Related Stories Prince Jackson admits he didn't inherit Michael's talent as he "can't sing or dance" but he wants to heal the world just like his dad.



The King of Pop's eldest son has thrown himself into charity work, but Prince is adamant he won't be following in his famous father's musical footsteps.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: Thesun.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.