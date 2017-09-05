Kenya's Odinga: No Election Rerun Without 'Guarantees'

Related Stories Raila Odinga, Kenya's opposition leader, has set conditions for taking part in a presidential vote rerun in October after the Supreme Court annulled last month's poll won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.



His conditions include the sacking of several election commission officials, a review of the electronic transmission of results and for all eight presidential candidates who took part in the August 8 poll to be allowed to contest the October 17 election.

