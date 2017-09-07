Woman In Labour Begs Her Family For A Caesarean Before Killing Herself

Related Stories A heavily pregnant woman who apparently committed suicide after begging for a caesarean was seen on CCTV doubled over in pain in the final hours before her death.



The 26-year-old woman and her unborn baby died after she fell from the fifth floor of the hospital she was being treated in.



She had reportedly begged for a caesarean after the baby’s head, which was too large for a natural delivery, caused her intense pain.

