Who Was Cain’s Wife?

The Bible's answer

Cain, the eldest child of the first human couple, married one of his sisters or another close female relative. This conclusion may be drawn by considering what the Bible says about Cain and his family.



Facts about Cain and his family

All humans descended from Adam and Eve. God “made out of one man [Adam] every nation of men to dwell on the entire surface of the earth.” (Acts 17:26) Adam’s wife, Eve, became “the mother of everyone living.” (Genesis 3: 20) Therefore, Cain must have married a fellow descendant of Adam and Eve.

