Are Natural Disasters Punishment From God?

The Bible doesn’t teach that God is behind the natural disasters we see today. God’s judgments as described in the Bible are quite different from natural disasters.



God is selective. The Bible says: “Man sees what appears to the eyes; but as for Jehovah, he sees what the heart is.”—1 Samuel 16:7.



Jehovah reads the hearts of individuals and destroys only those he deems wicked.—Genesis 18:23-32.



God sends warnings first, thereby giving those who listen to him the opportunity to escape.

