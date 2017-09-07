Nervous Prince George Clutches His Father's Hand As He Arrives For His First Day At School

Related Stories Prince George will get 'no special treatment' at his new £20,000-a-year private school and is spending his first day meeting classmates, teachers and finding his peg and desk before some games in the playground.



The four-year-old future king looked very nervous as he arrived with only his father Prince William at Thomas's Battersea, in south west London - but did not appear upset that his pregnant mother was not with them.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.