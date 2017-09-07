Duterte’s Son Questioned In Philippine Drug Case

Related Stories Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's son has told a Senate inquiry he had no links to a seized shipment of $125m worth of narcotics from China, dismissing as "baseless" allegations of his involvement in the drug trade.



Opponents of Rodrigo Duterte, who has conducted a crackdown on a trade he says is destroying the country, say they believe his son Paolo may have helped ease the entry of the drug shipment at the port of Manila, the capital.

