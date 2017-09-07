She Doesn't Age! Gabrielle Union, 44, Glows...

Related Stories She was a movie icon in the early 2000s as she landed roles in such hit movies as Bring It On, 10 Things I Hate About You and Bad Boys II.



And it appears as if Gabrielle Union has hardly aged since then.



The 44-year-old siren glowed in a canary colored cocktail dress as she attended the launch of her new Gabrielle Union Collection with New York & Company in NYC on Wesnesday.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.