Janet Jackson Shows off Post-Baby Figure As She's Seen Performing The First Time Since Giving Birth 

Related Stories She became a first-time mother at the age of 50 this year, welcoming her son Eissa into the world in January.



And Janet Jackson was back to business nine months after giving birth, as she captivated the crowds during the opening night of her State Of The World tour in Lafayette, Los Angeles.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.