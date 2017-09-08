Braless Rihanna Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

|
It was a big night for the star who unveiled her new Fenty beauty line at New York Fashion Week - so naturally she was keen to look her very best.
And Rihanna, 29, ensured she looked her very best as she stormed the red carpet in a sensational yellow coord, in which she rocked a scanty crop top which left very little to the imagination under which she went braless.
She paired the look with a dramatic skirt with a sizzling slit, which flashed her leg which she clad in a racy gold lace up sandal, although the footwear appeared to cause her some woes as she stole a moment between talking to reporters to grapple with the thigh-high straps.
