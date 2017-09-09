 

How Jay-Z Reacted When His Mother Came Out As A Lesbian
 
09-Sep-2017  
Jay-Z’s mum, Gloria Carter, has finally revealed how her superstar son reacted when she came out as a lesbian.

Recall that the rapper addressed his mother’s story in his song, Smile, off his latest album 4:44. “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” Jay-Z raps. “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take / Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”

And at the end of the song, his mother recited a poem she wrote: “Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it’s time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed,” she said in the spoken word piece.
 
 

