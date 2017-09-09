Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

Related Stories A little bit loose, was how Mark Hughes described some of Manchester United’s play on the eve of this fixture. Brave, considering he was preparing to face the only Premier League team holding a 100 per cent record.



Correct though, on evidence of a fascinating contest that fluctuated one way then the other and ended with United loosening their grip on top spot.



A 2-2 draw wiped out the advantage previously enjoyed over neighbours City, and now only goal difference separates Jose Mourinho’s side from Pep Guardiola’s.





