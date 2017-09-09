Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Related Stories Three wins on the spin and another goal from Alvaro Morata and Chelsea's summer crisis faded a little further into the distance.



True enough the Premier League champions did not have things all their own way at Leicester.



There were times when their nerves jangled in this high-energy duel but they survived the scares, defended like they really meant it and proved clinical in front of goal.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.