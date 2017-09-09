Barcelona 5-0 Espanyol

Related Stories It's been said many times before – those waiting for Barcelona to fall apart will have to wait for Lionel Messi to retire first. The Argentinian scored a hat-trick as his team secured a 5-0 win over Espanyol and moved to the top of La Liga four points clear of Real Madrid.



Messi crossed the Atlantic to place for Argentina during the international break but it was the Espanyol defenders feeling groggy as he scored his third, fourth and fifth goals of the season. He has also hit the post four times and missed a penalty since this campaign began.

