Kanye and Jay-Z Coming Together to End Latest Feud

Related Stories Kanye West has reached out to Jay-Z to bury the hatchet in their latest feud ... TMZ has learned.



Sources familiar with the situation tell us, Kanye asked for a face-to-face with Jay, to hash out the beef that was ignited when Kanye went onstage last Fall and went after Jay, Beyonce and even Blue Ivy.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.