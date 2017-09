Related Stories Rihanna showcased her ample, God-given assets ahead of the Fenty by Rihanna SS/18 Puma presentation at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.



The 29-year-old pop diva - who relies on stylist Mel Ottenberg - donned a revealing black tank maxi-dress, Gucci bum bag, and white cut-out sneakers.



The eight-time Grammy winner finished her glamorously casual street style with diamond rings by Hueb and Djula, minimal make-up, and a fuss-free top bun.





Read Full Story .... www.dailymail.co.u >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.