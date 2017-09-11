George Clooney: Trump Proves ‘Just Being a Celebrity’ Is Not Enough to Be President

Related Stories George Clooney doesn’t think Donald Trump will lead to a rash of celebrity presidents in the future.



“People are looking for voices and they’re looking for passion. They’ll look toward anything that resembles that,” Clooney told Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I think the current president is proving . . . that just simply being a celebrity is not the best version for being president.”

