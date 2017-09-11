Sylvester Stallone Disses Mayweather Vs McGregor Fight

Related Stories Add Sly Stallone to the list of people who thought Mayweather vs. McGregor was a farce ... with Rocky himself telling us he's over the hype and moving on to the "REAL" fight -- GGGvs Canelo.



We got Cobra (watch it, it's a forgotten classic) leaving the Palm Beverly Hills and asked if he thought the GGG/Canelo fight would be more interesting than Floyd and Conor.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.