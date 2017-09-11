Australians Urged To Eat Kangaroo Meat

Related Stories Landholders and ecologists in Australia are warning wild kangaroo levels have become unsustainable, urging Australians to eat more kangaroo meat.



Government figures show there were almost 45 million kangaroos in 2016, which is almost double the human population of Australia.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.