Donald Trump's Director Of Social Media Tweets Fake Irma Video Which Claimed To Show Miami Airport Flooding

Related Stories The White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted out inaccurate information on Sunday in relation to Hurricane Irma.



The 41-year-old Republican, who also serves as an assistant to President Donald Trump, shared a video on Twitter claiming it was Miami International Airport flooded.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.