Related Stories Meet your new Miss America: Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund.



In a glitzy show Sunday night, Mund beat out 50 other women in five categories: lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, interview and onstage questions.



The 23-year-old graduated from Brown University and has been accepted to law school at the University of Notre Dame.

Read Full Story .... nydailynews.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.