 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201709   >   Runner Proposes After Great North Run





Runner Proposes After Great North Run
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
11-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
New Zealand's Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend - and fellow runner - Magdalyne Masai after finishing as runner-up to Mo Farah in the Great North Run.
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: BBC
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 