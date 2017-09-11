Runner Proposes After Great North Run

|
|
|
|
|
New Zealand's Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend - and fellow runner - Magdalyne Masai after finishing as runner-up to Mo Farah in the Great North Run.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
HERE >>>
:
|Source: BBC
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|